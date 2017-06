Official: Udinese sign Bizzarri

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially signed veteran goalkeeper Albano Bizzarri, who spent last season at Pescara and was a free agent.

The shot-stopper turns 40 in November, but was picked up to join the Friulani on a one-year deal.

Simone Scuffet is expected to be Udinese’s first choice ‘keeper next season, so Bizzarri should act as mentor for the Under-21 international.

Argentine Bizzarri has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Lazio, Genoa and Chievo.