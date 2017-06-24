NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Inter join Joao Cancelo race
By Football Italia staff

Marca claim that Inter have joined Milan, Juventus and Barcelona in tracking Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo.

The 23-year-old already has three goals in four senior caps for Portugal and is taking part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Juve had been linked with Cancelo as a potential replacement for Dani Alves, who is heading to Manchester City as a free agent once his contract is terminated by mutual consent.

According to Spanish paper Marca, now Inter are in the race too, but Valencia are asking for €25m.

This season he contributed one goal and four assists in 35 Liga games.

