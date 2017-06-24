NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Pescara: 'Inter deal for Coulibaly'
By Football Italia staff

Pescara President Daniele Sebastiani confirms Inter “have a deal” for midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly, “but after a taste of Serie A, he doesn’t want to go into the youth team.”

The 18-year-old hit headlines all over the world with his remarkable story, going from illegal immigrant on a boat and living rough to playing in the Italian top flight.

He eventually got nine Serie A appearances for the Delfini, earning interest from Juventus and Milan.

“We effectively have a deal with Inter,” President Sebastiani told Rete 8.

“We just need to formalise it. I will meet with Inter next week and it’ll be a definitive sale, as we already did for Gianluca Caprari, with Pescara getting 50 per cent in case Inter sell in future.

“There is agreement on everything, but after a taste of Serie A, the lad doesn’t want to go into the youth team.”

