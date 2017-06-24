Roma have been linked with Flamengo midfielder Willian Arao by reports in Brazil.
According to Fox Sports Radio, the Giallorossi have been tracking Arao and are preparing a summer swoop.
The 24-year-old is under contract until December 2019 and is already well-travelled, playing for the likes of Corinthians, Chapecoense and Botafogo.
His price-tag is believed to be in the region of €2m.
Arao would be seen as a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is on the verge of a transfer to Zenit along with Kostas Manolas for a combined €65m.
In the Copa Libertadores this season, he contributed one goal and one assist in six appearances.