Roma look to Flamengo's Arao

By Football Italia staff

Roma have been linked with Flamengo midfielder Willian Arao by reports in Brazil.

According to Fox Sports Radio, the Giallorossi have been tracking Arao and are preparing a summer swoop.

The 24-year-old is under contract until December 2019 and is already well-travelled, playing for the likes of Corinthians, Chapecoense and Botafogo.

His price-tag is believed to be in the region of €2m.

Arao would be seen as a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is on the verge of a transfer to Zenit along with Kostas Manolas for a combined €65m.

In the Copa Libertadores this season, he contributed one goal and one assist in six appearances.