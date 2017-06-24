U21 line-ups: Italy-Germany

By Football Italia staff

Italy need to beat Germany and hope for the best in order to qualify for the European Under-21 Championship semi-final and start Federico Chiesa.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) and is the final game in Group C.

Only the group winners go through to the semi-finals and the best runners-up, who due to their 3-1 defeat to the Czech Republic, cannot be the Azzurrini.

Italy will go through if they beat Germany and the Czechs don’t win against Denmark in tonight’s other match.

If the Czech Republic and Patrik Schick do get the victory, then the Azzurrini must win by a two-goal margin and score at least three goals.

In a curious twist, both Italy and Germany would qualify if the Nazionale win 3-1 and the Germans don’t receive more than one yellow card.

However, 4-2 would give Slovakia the role of best runner-up and knock Germany out.

Coach Gigi Di Biagio was criticised for his squad rotation last time out, having beaten Denmark 2-0 in the opener, but he has a few issues to deal with in Krakow.

Mattia Caldara was in doubt, but is able to start, while Davide Biraschi is suffering from flu symptoms.

The big news is that Chiesa – so strong off the bench in the other two matches – gets his first start and Andrea Petagna is benched, moving to a mobile 4-4-2 with Domenico Berardi and Federico Bernardeschi upfront.

Roberto Gagliardini comes in to bolster the midfield with Lorenzo Pellegrini.

The star men in the German line-up are Werder Bremen’s Serge Gnabry and Red Bull Leipzig hitman Davie Selke, who scored seven goals in 11 Under-21 caps.

Italy: Donnarumma; Conti, Rugani, Caldara, Barreca; Chiesa, Gagliardini, Pellegrini, Benassi; Berardi, Bernardeschi

Italy bench: Cragno, Scuffet, Calabria, Cataldi, Grassi, Cerri, Petagna, Biraschi, Garritano, Locatelli, Ferrari, Pezzella

Germany: Pollersbeck; Toljan, Stark, Kempf, Gerhardt; Arnold, Dahoud; Weiser, Meyer, Gnabry; Selke

Germany bench: Schwabe, Vlachodimos, Anton, Jung, Platte, Klunter, Kehrer, Amiri, Haberer, Oztunali, Kohr, Philipp