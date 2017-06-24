NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Diego Alves denies Roma deal
By Football Italia staff

The representatives of Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves have released a statement denying reports of a deal with Roma.

There had been reports in the Italian and Spanish media of the shot-stopper being lined up to replace Wojciech Szczesny.

He turns 32 today and has an Italian passport, so could be signed without taking up a non-EU player slot.

However, Promoesport went to the unusual step of releasing a formal statement today denying “a supposed agreement between Diego Alves and AS Roma.”

It insisted there was no contact with the Serie A side, nor did Diego Alves have a deal with any other club.

He joined Valencia in 2011 and his current contract is due to expire in June 2019.

