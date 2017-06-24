Juventus paid for Madrid defeat

It’s reported Juventus had to pay a €400,000 penalty to cancel their end of season celebration after losing the Champions League Final to Real Madrid.

The Bianconeri had already lifted the Scudetto and Coppa Italia, so were going for their first ever Treble in Cardiff.

However, the 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid saw those dreams evaporate once again.

According to newspaper Libero, Juve had organised a party that would’ve cost €1m to stage in Turin, but cancelling it meant the €400,000 deposit was non-refundable.

There was another reason to cancel, as during the Final there was a stampede in the fanzone at Piazza San Carlo in Turin.

It left over 1,500 people injured, including a child in critical condition, and a woman later died from her injuries.