Pellegrini all set for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini will sign for Roma over the next 48 hours and it’s reported there will be a release clause in the contract.

Pellegrini is currently participating in the European Under-21 Championship in Poland and starts for Italy against Germany this evening.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, if the Azzurrini go out of the tournament, then he’ll fly straight to Rome and complete the transfer tomorrow.

If they continue to the semi-finals, then Roma representatives will visit Poland and put pen to paper there.

Pellegrini came up through the Roma youth academy and was sold to Sassuolo for €1.25m in the summer of 2015.

That deal included a buy-back clause for €10m, which the Giallorossi are activating.

It’s reported the new deal he’ll sign with Roma will include a release clause for the midfielder who just turned 21.

He’ll be reunited with former Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco at the Stadio Olimpico.