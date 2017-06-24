Report: Donnarumma to sack Raiola?

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma could be about to fire agent Mino Raiola, it’s reported, as the agent and the Milan goalkeeper’s family have different views.

The 18-year-old rejected a new contract worth €5m per season, as Raiola told the media of “threats” and “mobbing” tactics from the Rossoneri directors.

Over the last few days, the club and Coach Vincenzo Montella – who personally visited Donnarumma’s family in their shared hometown Castellammare di Stabia – have put on a charm offensive to win over the player.

According to Mediaset Premium, this further infuriated Raiola, who sent his cousin Enzo (part of his agency) to Poland today for a meeting with Donnarumma as Italy prepare to face Germany in the European Under-21 Championship.

It’s reported that Enzo Raiola will tell the player there is no news from Milan and push him towards Real Madrid instead.

If the family and Raiola continue to have such opposing views on how to progress, it’s increasingly likely that Donnarumma will split with the agent and seek new representation.

It wouldn’t be the first time, as Raiola tried to encourage Marek Hamsik to leave Napoli several years ago, but he refused and hired a different agent.