Borja Valero to Inter for €7m

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly ready to accept a €7m offer from Inter for midfielder Borja Valero.

The Spanish veteran has long been on the wish-list of Luciano Spalletti, even when the Coach was still on the Roma bench.

According to Sky Sport Italia, after several days of negotiations, the Viola are prepared to accept a discount on their €10m asking price.

The cost of the operation will be circa €7m.

It means the deal could be completed on Monday or Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has been in Florence since the summer of 2012 and was under contract to June 2019.

This season Borja Valero contributed two goals and 10 assists in 40 competitive games.