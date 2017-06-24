Azpilicueta in Alex Sandro deal?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea will try to tempt Juventus into parting with Alex Sandro by offering cash plus Cesar Azpilicueta if €70m alone won’t do it.

Antonio Conte is determined to snatch the left-back from the Turin giants, but the Bianconeri said they won’t sell unless he asks to go.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed today that Chelsea were increasing their €60m offer to €70m in order to convince Juve into a sale.

Now Calciomercato.it suggest that there could be a part-exchange to sweeten the deal, namely handing over a ready-made replacement on the left.

Azpilicueta turns 28 next month and can play in any of the defensive roles, making him a valuable tool for Max Allegri’s versatile tactics.

This season, the Spaniard contributed two goals and seven assists in 47 competitive games for Chelsea.