NEWS
Saturday June 24 2017
Azpilicueta in Alex Sandro deal?
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea will try to tempt Juventus into parting with Alex Sandro by offering cash plus Cesar Azpilicueta if €70m alone won’t do it.

Antonio Conte is determined to snatch the left-back from the Turin giants, but the Bianconeri said they won’t sell unless he asks to go.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed today that Chelsea were increasing their €60m offer to €70m in order to convince Juve into a sale.

Now Calciomercato.it suggest that there could be a part-exchange to sweeten the deal, namely handing over a ready-made replacement on the left.

Azpilicueta turns 28 next month and can play in any of the defensive roles, making him a valuable tool for Max Allegri’s versatile tactics.

This season, the Spaniard contributed two goals and seven assists in 47 competitive games for Chelsea.

