Benassi: 'Italy learned a lot'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Benassi hopes Italy “learned a lot” from their defeat to the Czech Republic, having beaten Germany to set up a semi-final clash with Spain.

The Azzurrini opened the European Under-21 Championship with a 2-0 victory over Denmark, but risked throwing it all away when losing 3-1 to the Czechs.

“I think that night really helped us and we learned a lot. We understood what we need to be a great group and cause anyone difficulties,” the captain told Rai Sport.

“We beat Germany with heart and put the Coach’s instructions into action. Despite getting the second game wrong, I think our qualification is deserved.”

Italy will face Spain in the semi-final on Tuesday, while Germany take on England.

“We need to play with heart, just like we did tonight. If we want to go all the way, we’ve got to beat them all. It’s certainly not impossible against Spain.”