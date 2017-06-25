Ounas open to Roma and Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli and Roma still have hope of securing Adam Ounas, as the Bordeaux player rejected a move to Zenit St Petersburg.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Bordeaux had agreed terms with the Russian club, but Ounas refused to make the move.

He would prefer to play in Serie A, where there is strong interest from both Roma and Napoli.

The 20-year-old is primarily a left-sided winger, but can also operate on the right or as a trequartista behind the strikers.

This season he contributed four goals and three assists in 30 competitive games for Girondins de Bordeaux.