Torino turn to Vermaelen

By Football Italia staff

Torino are trying to bring experience to their defence next season, with talks for Milan’s Gabriel Paletta and Barcelona veteran Thomas Vermaelen.

The Granata are working on next term and are expected to sign Salvatore Sirigu over the next 24 hours, as he is due to terminate his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by mutual consent.

It has already been widely reported that Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is trying to bring in Paletta, who confirmed he’ll leave Milan rather than wait until his contract expires in 2018.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Toro are also in talks with Barcelona for Belgium international Vermaelen.

The 31-year-old spent this season on loan at Roma, but between injuries, suspension and poor form, he managed only 12 competitive appearances.

Because of that, the Giallorossi did not take up their €10m option to buy, but Vermaelen could seek another experience in Serie A on loan at Torino.