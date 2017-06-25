NEWS
Sunday June 25 2017
Agent: 'No Reina offers'
By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s agent assures “we do not have offers from any other clubs, as we are focused on Napoli and expect news pretty soon.”

The goalkeeper is under contract until June 2018, but is hesitant about signing a one-year extension and seeks more stability.

There have been reports of proposals from Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United, among others.

“We do not have offers from any other clubs, as we are focused on Napoli and expect news pretty soon,” agent Manuel Garcia Quilon told Il Mattino newspaper.

Meanwhile, there are reports the goalkeeper will give his definitive response on Friday.

