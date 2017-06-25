Keita agent: 'Lazio must sell now'

By Football Italia staff

Keita Balde Diao’s agent blames Lazio for the current predicament, denied Milan or Juventus talks and “there is only one option: sell now.”

The forward’s current contract is due to expire next summer, but he has rejected a renewal and failed to agree personal terms with the Rossoneri.

“We have been clear, Lazio have not,” agent Roberto Calenda told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper.

“They never gave us any clue as to the plan for Keita, which is also why this season he played in fits and starts. Lazio made a legitimate choice: they didn’t even think about a renewal.

“Therefore, the player is on the market, but we did not turn any offers down because Lazio never told us anything. As far as Lazio are concerned, what the player wants has never been remotely relevant.”

Lazio director Igli Tare continues to claim they made a substantial renewal offer, but Keita’s agent stands firm.

“Over the last two years, we have never been offered a renewal. Only in the last week was there a clumsy attempt at negotiation. They suggested a salary that is within the Lazio parameters, but with a top player’s release clause.

“That doesn’t work for us, because Keita is given a huge transfer value just so they can cash in. Lazio see him as an item to be sold.

“It is Lazio who took the player to one year from the end of his contract, so there is only one option: sell now.”

So if Keita and his representative were to discuss terms with Milan, could they find a solution?

“It’s a great club, but we want to understand at this moment what they are and what their future holds.”