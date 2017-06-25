Juve buy two with Alex Sandro cash

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Alex Sandro are ready to accept the €70m Chelsea offer, investing in Matteo Darmian and Mattia De Sciglio.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the €60m original proposal was tempting, but an increased bid of €70m really would sway them.

The Bianconeri paid €26m for the left-back two years ago, so would make a massive profit.

There are already plans to reinvest in two full-backs with very similar characteristics, as both Darmian and De Sciglio can play on the right or left.

Manchester United set a price-tag of €18m on Darmian, while De Sciglio has informed Milan he doesn’t want to sign a new contract when his current deal expires in June 2018.