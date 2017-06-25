Post new comment

This Italy-Germany was more lop-sided than any that have come before, which is why Andrea Tallarita expected a win.

It's always a bit of a special business, when the Germans play the Italians. The two represent perhaps each other's most important historic rival, and they play by two styles so antithetical that it makes sense to call them different philosophies. They also seem to always produce tense, spectacular matches that go down to the wire.

Thus, the European Under-21 Championship 'Azzurrini versus Junior Mannschaft' was being sold as a sporting event to remember. The Italians had to win, and the Germans needed at least a point - this had to be a classic in the making, right?

Wrong, sadly, and not just because it proved to be a rather drab 1-0. Although the Germans were Italy's strongest rival in the group, there remained a fundamental imbalance between the two teams that made it impossible to romanticise this game, and which also distinguished it from any in the previous tradition.

Let me state this straight: Italy had to win this. Not because the FIGC need something to hold their umbrellas and the players must therefore desperately bring the cup back home. Rather, it was a matter of dignity. The Azzurrini could not afford the colossal humiliation of losing to Germany, at least not these Azzurrini, and not against this Germany.

Very much has been made of the enormously gifted squad that Coach Gigi Di Biagio took to Poland. We shall not re-tread over the number of Serie A regulars (and even senior Nazionale capped players) who made it into this team, the aggregation of which led some onlookers to think of Italy as the tournament's big favourites.

We will, however, mention the equally remarkable pool of talent that has been leached away from their opponents. Unlike their southern cousins, the Germans also happen to be playing in this year's Confederations Cup, and senior Coach Joachim Löw has shown just how interested he is in this trophy by calling all of his biggest stars - including every player in the triumphant 2014 World Cup Final - and telling them to stay home and enjoy the heat-wave with a beer.

Instead, Löw took some among the best of the Under-21 team with him and gave them a chance to shine on an even bigger stage. The likes of Julian Brandt, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kerem Demirbay and Amin Younes, all of whom would have been eligible for the tournament in Poland, have been whisked away to Russia instead.

Italy won, but let's see not miss the bigger picture: perhaps even more so than Coach Giampiero Ventura, Löw is playing one heck of a long game. That, or he has an axe to grind with U-21 Coach Stefan Kuntz, and this is German-level trolling.

Of course, this is exactly the opposite of what happened when Di Biagio borrowed his most prominent talents from the senior squad. What we saw was a beefed-up Italy playing against a spiritless, gutted Germany. The only exciting prospect here was that of a few heads rolling in case of a loss.

That this weakened Teutonic team still went on to win both of their opening group games is a testament to their proverbial discipline. They managed to get into the knock-out stages even with a loss, which is at once the last thing you would expect of them, and exactly what you would expect of them.

We also know that Di Biagio's big-name roster did not turn into the steam-roller we all expected it to be. You can blame it on the Coach, on end-of-season form, or on the European Union, but it took a complete change of system after the loss to the Czech Republic before Italy showed anything like decent form - and even then, this edgy 1-0 was a very far cry from spectacular.

Yet the contingent form of the two teams matters exactly as much as it should, meaning not in the slightest. A loss yesterday may not have asserted the all-round superiority of German over Italian football, but it would certainly have signalled the colossal supremacy of their youth systems, in which their left-overs would have done better than our creme-de-la-creme.

In the end, it took a surprise 4-2 win by the Danes over the Czech Republic to make sure the 1-0 was sufficient. Without that, the Azzurrini would have played for nothing but pride. As far as this writer is concerned, there was nothing else to play for in the first place. Losing to Germany would have been an ignominy.

