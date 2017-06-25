Donnarumma picks Milan over Mino

By Football Italia staff

Reports continue to grow that Gianluigi Donnarumma is ready to sack agent Mino Raiola and extend his Milan contract.

The last few weeks have seen the relationship between Milan and Raiola ripped apart, with the agent accusing new director Massimiliano Mirabelli of “threats and mobbing” behaviour.

He cited this as the main reason behind Donnarumma’s decision not to sign a contract extension, regardless of financial details.

However, a charm offensive by the Rossoneri, including Coach Vincenzo Montella – who personally visited the 18-year-old’s family – seems to have changed his mind.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo and La Nazione newspapers, Donnarumma is ready to drop Raiola’s services and hire his father Alfonso as his agent.

Another option would be a FIFA agent as go-between, for example Giovanni Branchini.

He is reportedly more and more convinced that the Milan project is reliable, especially as from next season he’ll be accompanied by new team manager – and former Milan goalkeeper – Christian Abbiati.

A clue that things have gone sour between Donnarumma and Mino Raiola was the fact his cousin Enzo Raiola was present at last night’s European Under-21 Championship Italy-Germany game.

“I am just here to watch the match, so talk to Mino,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport and Mediaset Premium.

“Don’t ask me things I can’t answer.”