Foyth: 'Roma made an offer'

By Football Italia staff

Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth confirms Roma have made an offer and “it’s one of the most important clubs in the world, so anyone would love to play there.”

The 19-year-old centre-back has also been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur and has a €6.5m release clause in his contract.

“I read it on social media, so I asked my agents for more information and they confirmed to me the news about a Roma offer was real,” Foyth told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

“Roma are one of the most important clubs in the world, so anyone would love to play there. It’d be wonderful! Now I am focused on Estudiantes games, then once the tournament is over, we’ll see how the situation evolves.

“They are certainly ready to get back to winning ways, as Roma have a great squad and the potential to win. They are also accustomed to always fighting for the top spots in Serie A.

“It’d be marvellous to play at the Stadio Olimpico. I saw Francesco Totti’s farewell to the crowd and he represents the best of the club. The love he showed for the Giallorossi jersey is indelible and the whole world will remember him forever.”