Sevilla warn Juve over N'Zonzi

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla have again warned Juventus over Steven N’Zonzi and the €40m release clause. “We won’t pander to anyone.”

The Bianconeri have been in negotiations for the midfielder, but the €30m plus bonuses proposal was not accepted.

There are two issues in play for Sevilla, as Vitolo has also requested a move to Atletico Madrid.

“Selling Vitolo and N’Zonzi? That isn’t in our plans, but [major sales] can happen every summer. It’s something that we don’t know about yet,” Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias told Estadio Deportivo.

“It’s true that there’s been a lot of talk, they are important players who have had very good seasons and can be on the agenda of many clubs, but I’m not completely certain.

“People may think [they’ll be sold] due to everything that’s been said, read or thought, but it’s not easy.

“Sevilla don’t have to pander to anyone. If Atletico Madrid want Vitolo, they’ll have to find a solution. We don’t want to sell Vitolo, that’s why I won’t force someone I don’t want to leave to do so. The President has already mapped out which path we’re taking.

“Players like to play wherever they want to play, but this isn’t always the case. And if they want to leave, someone only has to deposit their release clause.”