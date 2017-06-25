Juventus ask Saints for Soares

By Football Italia staff

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares has emerged as an option for Juventus after sending Dani Alves to Manchester City.

The Bianconeri confirmed that Dani Alves will terminate his contract by mutual consent, where he’s expected to reunite with former Barcelona Coach Pep Guardiola.

The search is on for a replacement and Tuttosport point to a new candidate, 25-year-old Soares.

He has been at Southampton since 2015, when the club paid €6.5m to take him from Sporting CP.

Soares also has an advantage over Valencia option Joao Cancelo, as he is Portuguese and therefore wouldn’t take up a non-EU spot.

The first choice is Real Madrid man Danilo, but the price-tag for Soares is under €20m.

This season Soares contributed three assists in 30 Premier League appearances for the Saints.