Galatasaray join Jovetic race

By Football Italia staff

As Sevilla continue to haggle over the price-tag with Inter, now Galatasaray are also interested in Stevan Jovetic.

The Montenegro international spent the last six months on loan in Spain, contributing six goals and four assists in 21 Liga appearances.

There was a €13m option to buy, but Sevilla are refusing to pay that sum, instead trying to negotiate a double deal for Jovetic and Ever Banega at under €20m.

Inter are running out of patience and want to raise funds from Jo-Jo’s sale this summer.

According to Sporvadisi.com, Galatasaray are ready to dive in with an offer for Joveic if Bafetimbi Gomis doesn’t accept their proposal.