NEWS
Sunday June 25 2017
Galatasaray join Jovetic race
By Football Italia staff

As Sevilla continue to haggle over the price-tag with Inter, now Galatasaray are also interested in Stevan Jovetic.

The Montenegro international spent the last six months on loan in Spain, contributing six goals and four assists in 21 Liga appearances.

There was a €13m option to buy, but Sevilla are refusing to pay that sum, instead trying to negotiate a double deal for Jovetic and Ever Banega at under €20m.

Inter are running out of patience and want to raise funds from Jo-Jo’s sale this summer.

According to Sporvadisi.com, Galatasaray are ready to dive in with an offer for Joveic if Bafetimbi Gomis doesn’t accept their proposal.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies