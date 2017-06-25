Roma close on Pellegri

By Football Italia staff

Roma are pushing hard to sign Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri, who scored his debut Serie A goal against the Giallorossi at the age of 16.

The forward made his top flight debut aged 15 years and 280 days, then found the net at the Stadio Olimpico on the final day of the season.

Pellegri has also earned attention from Juventus, but LaRoma24.it claim that Roma will meet with Genoa directors on Wednesday or Thursday to finalise the transfer.

He would be left on loan at Genoa for at least one more season.