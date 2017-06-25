Higuain and Dybala in valuable top 10

By Football Italia staff

Neymar is the most valuable player in the world, with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the top 10, and Lorenzo Insigne the leading Italian.

The the CIES Football Observatory released their updated estimate of the players who would command the highest transfer fee.

Barcelona striker Neymar comes out on top, as if he were to leave Camp Nou, it’d cost in the region of €210.7m.

He’s followed by Dele Alli of Tottenham at €155.1m, his Spurs teammate Harry Kane at €153.6m and Lionel Messi at €151.7m.

The top 10 is rounded out by Antoine Griezmann (€150.3m), Luis Suarez (€140.8m), Paul Pogba (€134.3m), Juventus star Higuain (€120.2m), Eden Hazard (€117.2m) and Dybala (€115.3m).

There are two Serie A players in the top 10, both of them Argentina internationals currently playing for Juventus.

Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo only warrants a price-tag of €112.4m in 11th place.

Napoli talent Insigne is the most valuable Italian player in the world right now with an estimate of €75.7m.

He is followed by Andrea Belotti, who has a €100m release clause in his Torino contract, valued at €71.9m.

Roma just sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for €42m plus €8m bonuses, but the CIES Football Observatory thinks he should’ve cost €67.5m.

Other notable Serie A figures are Inter hitman Mauro Icardi (€64.9m in 45th place), Radja Nainggolan of Roma (€60.4m), Napoli’s Dries Mertens (€53.3m), Lazio forward Ciro Immobile (€52.8m), Capocannoniere Edin Dzeko (€51.5m), Napoli captain Marek Hamsik (€44.3m) and Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic (€43.9m).

Italy international Marco Verratti sits in joint 67th place with Raphael Varane on €54.9m.