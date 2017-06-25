Allegri on where Juve went wrong

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri explained his plan for the Champions League Final against Real Madrid and why Juventus faltered at the last hurdle.

The Bianconeri were beaten 4-1 in Cardiff with a very poor second half performance, going into the break level at 1-1.

“The idea was to be leading at half-time, or at least get into a leading position by the hour mark,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“When we beat Real Madrid two years ago, that was a very different season, as we had more options and could change the game in the second half.

“This term we started with one style of football, then changed and the four in front used up a huge amount of energy for months.

“I hadn’t taken into account that Marko Pjaca could get injured, as he was improving and a player who, above all in Europe in a knock-out match, can make the difference.

“Not having Pjaca available, I had to push the other four harder and in the end some of them paid for that.”