PSG go for Ever Banega

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega might be heading to Paris Saint-Germain rather than Sevilla, as Inter want to cash in on the Argentina international.

The midfielder arrived last year as a free agent when his contract with Sevilla expired, but he has struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

Not part of new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans, Banega is on the market and was expected to return straight to his former club.

However, Tuttomercatoweb and Canal Plus now suggest PSG have dived in, offering a five-year contract worth over €4m net per season.

It’s reported that Banega has given the all-clear to a French transfer, where he’d reunite with former Sevilla Coach Unai Emery.

Sevilla continue to haggle with Inter over the price of both Banega and Stevan Jovetic, wanting them in a package deal for under €20m.