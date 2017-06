Fiorentina bid for Diallo

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are stepping up their attempts to sign Monaco defender Abdou Diallo, according to L’Equipe.

He just turned 21 last month and came up through the Monaco youth academy.

There was a loan spell at Zulte Waregem in Belgium and this season Diallo was given 11 first team appearances for Monaco.

He has been compared to Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Marcel Desailly, as he can move into midfield too.