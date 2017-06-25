Niang resists Everton for Arsenal?

By Football Italia staff

Milan have agreed terms with Everton for M’Baye Niang, but Calciomercato.com claim the striker is waiting for Arsenal to step forward.

Niang spent the last six months on loan at Watford with an option to buy, but did not want to remain after Coach Walter Mazzarri left.

He scored two goals with two assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

Everton had reportedly agreed to take Niang for €15m plus bonuses, but are waiting for Niang to give the all-clear.

According to Italian sources, the 22-year-old is waiting for Arsenal to make a proposal, preferring them to the Toffees.

The Rossoneri have been on a spending spree this summer and need to start raising funds soon.