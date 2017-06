Lazio, Valencia, Sevilla eye Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Luis Muriel has attracted attention from Valencia, Sevilla and Lazio, but Sampdoria set a €28m release clause in his contract.

The Colombia international striker scored 13 goals with nine assists in 33 competitive appearances this season.

According to Sportitalia, Valencia and Sevilla have both set their targets firmly on the 26-year-old.

Another option would be to stay in Serie A with Lazio, who see Muriel as an alternative to first choice Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez of Atalanta.