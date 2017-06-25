Bidding war for Brozovic

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic is wanted by Everton, Manchester United and Zenit, as Inter hope to get at least €25m for the Croatia international.

The midfielder is on the market, as he is not in new Coach Luciano Spalletti’s plans and seen as one of the best options to raise funds quickly.

Everton are believed to have made an offer worth €18m over the last few days, but that was turned down for being too low.

Jose Mourinho had targeted Brozovic earlier this summer and therefore Manchester United remain contenders.

Roberto Mancini’s Zenit St Petersburg are also in the running, though they’re on the verge of a double deal with Roma for Kostas Manolas and Leandro Paredes, worth a total €65m.

Inter hope to use all these options to create a bidding war and get someone close enough to the €25m asking price.