By Football Italia staff

A question that many fans ask about their own league is how it compares to others, and Serie A followers are no different. Looking across Europe, the English Premier League attracts a lot of attention, but how does Italy’s top division fare?

The top teams

Currently, the team that dominates in Serie A is Juventus. They won the scudetto again in 2016-17 with 91 points, closely followed by Roma and Napoli.

In England, the Premier League was won by Antonio Conte'sChelsea, and they continue to be a major player there. Alongside them, the other top Premier League teams are Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool currently.

Serie A and Premier League differences – style

Football in Italy is all about skill, which is a key trait of Serie A. Intricate, accurate passing moves are favoured over playing longer balls. The game tends to be a bit slower than the Premier League as a result, though technically better. Italians also enjoy the art of defending, and the defences in Serie A are generally better.

In the Premier League, fans demand a more high-paced approach and do not like to wait for goal-mouth action. In light of this, teams play at a quicker tempo to score goals as quickly as possible.

Despite that, in 2016-17 Serie A was the most prolific league in Europe’s top five, providing an average 2.96 goals per game. That beat out La Liga on 2.94, Bundesliga 2.87, Premier League with 2.80 and Ligue 1 on 2.61.

Players

As befitting the emphasis on style, the players in Serie A are generally smaller and possess better ball skills. They are still tough though, especially the defenders, who know how to put their foot in and man-mark a player effectively.

Players in the Premier League tend to be chosen more for their aerial ability and athleticism. The direct, high-energy demands of the Premier League mean that players need to be able to cover lots of ground for 90 minutes and head the ball frequently.

Pros and cons of each league

The major benefit of Serie A is that it places emphasis on skill and technique, which produces more measured, tactical games. The downside to this approach is that games can sometimes be a little slow or dull. Also, Serie A is not as open as the Premier League, as the lower-placed teams rarely beat the top clubs.

The Premier League’s major plus is that it is exciting to watch, with the fast pace and glut of goals making it a joy for fans. It is also more open and unpredictable, as any team can beat any other on a given day. The negatives are that it is not as skilful, and games can often be ruined by long balls or teams only using their physicality to win.

Although both major European leagues, Serie A and the Premier League have their own styles and characteristics. Each offers thrills and spills in its own way, and if you don’t know the Premier League very well, now is the time to dive in!