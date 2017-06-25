Fenerbahce push Sporting for Doumbia

By Football Italia staff

Roma outcast Seydou Doumbia seems close to Fenerbahce after Sporting CP pulled back from finalising a deal.

Sporting were on the verge of signing him on loan with option to buy for €6m – an option that would become obligation if they qualified for the Champions League.

However, the Portuguese club got cold feet over the last couple of days.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia note that Fenerbahce have come forward with a three-year contract worth €3m per season.

Roma just want the 29-year-old off their books as soon as possible.

He scored a creditable 21 goals in 34 competitive games for Basel this season.

The Ivory Coast international was signed from CSKA Moscow in January 2015 for €14.4m, but was a huge flop.

He had loan spells at CSKA, Newcastle United and FC Basel, but no club was prepared to buy him outright.