NEWS
Sunday June 25 2017
Fenerbahce push Sporting for Doumbia
By Football Italia staff

Roma outcast Seydou Doumbia seems close to Fenerbahce after Sporting CP pulled back from finalising a deal.

Sporting were on the verge of signing him on loan with option to buy for €6m – an option that would become obligation if they qualified for the Champions League.

However, the Portuguese club got cold feet over the last couple of days.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia note that Fenerbahce have come forward with a three-year contract worth €3m per season.

Roma just want the 29-year-old off their books as soon as possible.

He scored a creditable 21 goals in 34 competitive games for Basel this season.

The Ivory Coast international was signed from CSKA Moscow in January 2015 for €14.4m, but was a huge flop.

He had loan spells at CSKA, Newcastle United and FC Basel, but no club was prepared to buy him outright.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies