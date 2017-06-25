Official: Balotelli renews with Nice

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli has officially signed a new contract to remain at OGC Nice after a successful season in Ligue 1.

The striker, who turns 27 next month, had arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer and penned a one-year deal.

It proved a boost to his career prospects and confidence, scoring 17 goals with one assist in 28 competitive games.

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 this season, qualifying for the Champions League play-offs, and this also convinced SuperMario to remain.

It appears to be another one-year contract, but the club noted he made "considerable financial sacrifices and chose the sporting aspect with his heart."

He had been linked with Spanish sides like Las Palmas.

Balotelli started his career at Lumezzane, moving on up through the Inter academy to the senior squad.

He was sold to Manchester City for €29.5m in 2010, switched to Milan for €20m in January 2013 and returned to England for Liverpool at the same price.