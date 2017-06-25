Neto sends Diego Alves to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Valencia are reportedly very close to signing Norberto Neto from Juventus, which would free up Diego Alves for Roma, claim Marca.

Neto has asked to leave the Turin giants so he can get more playing time, having realised that Gigi Buffon won’t retire until at least June 2018.

He had been linked with Milan and Napoli, but seems to have agreed a move to Valencia for circa €10m.

This frees up Diego Alves and the 32-year-old is believed to be in negotiations with Roma, despite a statement from his representatives insisting otherwise.

Marca are confident the Giallorossi talks are genuine, although there is debate over the €4m asking price.