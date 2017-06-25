Napoli and Milan push Perin

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Perin is hot property, as Milan and Napoli are increasing attempts to sign the Genoa goalkeeper with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Pepe Reina uncertainty.

Perin is recovering from his second ACL injury in under a year, but remains one of the best young Italian shot-stoppers around.

According to Sportitalia, Napoli are stepping up the pressure on the 24-year-old, laying the groundwork in case Reina does not accept a contract extension to 2019.

Veteran goalkeeper Reina wants a longer deal so he can see out his playing career at the Stadio San Paolo, but a new meeting is expected tomorrow with his agent.

Milan are also back at Genoa’s door for Perin after Donnarumma finally broke his silence by backing agent Mino Raiola.

This negates multiple stories that the 18-year-old was ready to fire Raiola and commit himself to the Rossoneri.