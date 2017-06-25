Roma fail to agree Karsdorp deal

By Football Italia staff

Roma will have to continue negotiating with Feyenoord for Rick Karsdorp, as their initial offer was turned down in today’s summit.

Director of sport Monchi and CEO Mauro Baldissoni were in the Netherlands today for a face-to-face meeting with the club.

Right-back Karsdorp has already agreed personal terms and given the all-clear for a move to the Olimpico.

However, the Giallorossi bid €12m plus bonuses, whereas Inter proposed €16m with extra incentives.

The 22-year-old seems determined to join Roma, but Feyenoord don’t want to stray too far from their original €20m asking price.

According to multiple reports this evening, the two clubs agreed to reconvene over the next few days for a new offer, but so far there is no Karsdorp deal.