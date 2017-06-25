Samp reject Muriel proposals

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla saw an initial €13m plus bonuses offer for Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel rejected, while a meeting with Lazio also faltered.

Sportitalia had already suggested today that there was interest from Sevilla, Valencia and Lazio.

Estadio Deportivo and Secolo XIX newspapers claim that the first proposal on the table was from the Andalusians.

Samp turned down the €13m plus incentives, as the Colombia international has a €28m release clause in his contract.

Now Sky Sport Italia point out that agent Alessandro Lucci met with Lazio this evening, but there was a large gap between the offer and the asking price.

Over the next few days, Lucci will fly out to Spain for encounters with Valencia and Sevilla to discuss the situation.

Muriel scored 13 goals with nine assists in 33 games for the Blucerchiati this season.