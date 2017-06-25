Torino ask for Vermaelen help

By Football Italia staff

Torino have asked Barcelona for Thomas Vermaelen on loan, but only if they can help pay for his wages.

Reports had emerged over the last couple of days that the Granata wanted to bring in Vermaelen after his disappointing one-season spell at Roma.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim that Toro won’t be able to pay his full salary of €2.5m per year.

They are therefore requesting that Barcelona shoulder some of that bill while the Belgium international is in Turin.

Meanwhile, Salvatore Sirigu is expected for his Torino medical on Monday or Tuesday, as he is terminating his contract with Paris Saint-Germain by mutual consent.