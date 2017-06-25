Criscito: 'I'm staying with Zenit'

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Criscito confirmed his desire to stay at Zenit after new Coach Roberto Mancini made him captain. “One day I’d love to return to Genoa, but not now.”

The defender had declared only a few weeks ago that he wanted to move back to Italy and was open to offers, including his former club Genoa.

“I love Genoa, everyone knows it, but Zenit consider me to be off the market and the captain of the team,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Therefore I will remain in Russia. I always said that one day I’ve love to return to Genoa, but not now. Meanwhile, I am proud to be the captain of the new Zenit project.”

Undoubtedly the arrival of Mancini as Coach swayed Criscito’s opinion.

“He came here with a strong desire to win. We’ve got to win the League and I’m sure we will do well.”

Mancini also explained to the official Zenit website why he had given the armband to Criscito.

“This decision was obvious, Criscito has the second highest number of appearances for Zenit, after Anyukov. He knows the team, he is an experienced player and he is perfect for the role of captain.”