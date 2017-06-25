NEWS
Sunday June 25 2017
Baldissoni: 'Karsdorp to Roma soon'
By Football Italia staff

Roma failed to agree terms with Feyenoord for Rick Karsdorp, but CEO Mauro Baldissoni assured “he will sign soon, it was just a first meeting.”

Baldissoni and Monchi were in the Netherlands today to discuss the situation with Feyenoord, but reports state their offer of €16m was not enough to meet the €19m asking price.

“It was one of many meetings, we talk, we get to know each other, we start to discuss and see each other for the first time,” Baldissoni told Pagine Romaniste at the airport.

“It was the first meeting. Figures? I won’t say anything.”

Baldissoni was asked when will Karsdorp sign for Roma?

“Soon. It’s only June 25.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies