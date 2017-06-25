Baldissoni: 'Karsdorp to Roma soon'

By Football Italia staff

Roma failed to agree terms with Feyenoord for Rick Karsdorp, but CEO Mauro Baldissoni assured “he will sign soon, it was just a first meeting.”

Baldissoni and Monchi were in the Netherlands today to discuss the situation with Feyenoord, but reports state their offer of €16m was not enough to meet the €19m asking price.

“It was one of many meetings, we talk, we get to know each other, we start to discuss and see each other for the first time,” Baldissoni told Pagine Romaniste at the airport.

“It was the first meeting. Figures? I won’t say anything.”

Baldissoni was asked when will Karsdorp sign for Roma?

“Soon. It’s only June 25.”