Donnarumma Milan message 'hacked'?

By Football Italia staff

Milan fans are utterly confused tonight after Gianluigi Donnarumma posted a message promising to discuss a new contract, then claimed his account was hacked.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is currently in Poland, as Italy will play Spain in the European Under-21 Championship semi-final on Tuesday.

Today there were a series of conflicting messages on social media.

First, Donnarumma sent out a tweet following news reports that he was ready to fire agent Mino Raiola and recommit to Milan.

“#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow!” he wrote on Twitter.

Later this evening, the shot-stopper posted a much longer message on Instagram apologising for the “firestorm” caused by that tweet and promising that “as soon as the Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal.”

It also saw Donnarumma “reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans.”

However, just over an hour later, Donnarumma tweeted “Hacking on my account. I’m closing social media.”

He then deleted his entire Instagram account – including the pro-Milan message – but the Twitter account remained intact.

Agent Raiola also tweeted out a bizarre message this evening: “DONNARAIOLA x HATERS 1-0. What’s next?”