Baldissoni: Roma will sign Pellegrini

By Football Italia staff

Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni has confirmed that Lorenzo Pellegrini will rejoin the club “soon”.

Roma have long been linked with activating their €10m option to bring back Pellegrini from Sassuolo, and Baldissoni suggested the midfielder’s move would go through after his involvement at the European Under-21 Championship.

“Pellegrini? He will sign soon,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“What can fans expect from Roma in the transfer market? It’s June 25...”