NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
Matuidi future to be decided?
By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola is reportedly due to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Blaise Matuidi, which will be of great interest to Juventus.

According to Tuttosport, Juve are considering Matuidi in the event a deal for Steven N’Zonzi cannot be struck.

Although Beppe Marotta is not giving up on the Sevilla man, the newspaper notes the 30-year-old presents a viable option, given he would arrive for significantly less, while still “reinforcing the midfield”.

Matuidi has one more year left on his PSG contract, but an extension is not currently in the offing.

Consequently, Raiola will try to find an agreement with his client’s employers over a new deal or look for a change of scenery.

Inter are also interested in the France international, according to the agent.

