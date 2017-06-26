Agent: Conte, Candreva, Meret…

By Football Italia staff

Agent Federico Pastorello admits Inter “wanted” Antonio Conte and that he does not know if former Blues target Antonio Candreva will stay at San Siro.

Speaking to Rai Sport on Sunday evening, Pastorello nonetheless suggested Inter “made a great choice” in Luciano Spalletti, although he was less equivocal when discussing Candreva’s future after a failed bid from Chelsea back in January.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in Conte’s move to Chelsea. When you win the Premier League, you’re considered the best,” he told Rai Sport.

“Inter wanted him, but ultimately they made a great choice in Spalletti. He’s the right Coach to relaunch the Inter project.

“Candreva? In the winter market, there was a need, with Oscar leaving, for Chelsea to intervene and they’d identified a possible solution in Candreva.

“However, he’d just arrived at Inter and Suning’s project sees its best players stay.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible on that occasion. I don’t know if he’ll stay: I haven’t talked to Ausilio and Sabatini, but knowing Spalletti’s system, I think he’s perfect for it.

Pastorello also discussed another of his clients, Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, who has been linked with Napoli.

“Meret? We’re talking to [Giampaolo] Pozzo, whom I have a great relationship with,” he added.

“We’ll find out what the best thing to do is, and whether a transfer is appropriate. There’s no shortage of offers and the situation is in progress.”