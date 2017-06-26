Roma prepare Berardi assault?

By Football Italia staff

New Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco has reportedly urged the club to go all out for Sassuolo attacker Domenico Berardi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Roma are planning a “big investment” for Mohamed Salah’s replacement, and Di Francesco “insists on having Berardi”.

Furthermore, Sassuolo are “convinced” that the Giallorossi will soon come forward to start negotiations.

“I don’t know where he’ll go, but I’d like to keep working with him,” Il Corriere cites the Italy Under-21 international as saying at the end of last season.

“Berardi has enormous quality, which he probably hasn’t expressed fully yet,” added teammate and future Roma player Lorenzo Pellegrini in a recent interview.

The newspaper adds the Lupi “could announce four signings” this week, namely Pellegrini, Berardi, Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdorp and winger Rachid Ghezzal, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Olympique Lyonnais.