Sirigu to Torino imminent?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu will reportedly complete his proposed transfer to Torino on Monday.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sirigu is negotiating his release from PSG, ahead of travelling to Turin later for a medical and the signing of his Torino contract.

The newspaper claims the former Italy No 2 will put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth €1.3 a season, which includes performance-related bonuses.

Sirigu enjoyed first-choice status at PSG between 2011 and 2015, but the arrival of Kevin Trapp saw the 30-year-old play just 12 times in 2015-16, before embarking on loan spells with Spanish sides Sevilla and Osasuna last term.