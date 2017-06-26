NEWS
Monday June 26 2017
Juve dealt Sanches blow
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has seemingly closed the door on Juventus by affirming “I’ll stay in Bavaria.”

Juve had reportedly proposed a two-year loan for Sanches, with the option of a permanent transfer, but the 19-year-old has since made it clear that he wants to prove himself at Bayern.

“Bayern are a great club and, in principle, I’ll stay in Bavaria,” he said upon his return from the European Under-21 Championship, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

“If I had to leave, I won’t be discouraged, but my objective is to stay and do my best for this shirt.”

The Portuguese joined Bayern on the back of his revelatory performances at Euro 2016 for €35m but made just nine starts for the German giants last season.

