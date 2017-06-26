Juve dealt Sanches blow

By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has seemingly closed the door on Juventus by affirming “I’ll stay in Bavaria.”

Juve had reportedly proposed a two-year loan for Sanches, with the option of a permanent transfer, but the 19-year-old has since made it clear that he wants to prove himself at Bayern.

“Bayern are a great club and, in principle, I’ll stay in Bavaria,” he said upon his return from the European Under-21 Championship, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

“If I had to leave, I won’t be discouraged, but my objective is to stay and do my best for this shirt.”

The Portuguese joined Bayern on the back of his revelatory performances at Euro 2016 for €35m but made just nine starts for the German giants last season.