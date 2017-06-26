PSG to reject Juve’s Matuidi bid?

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly reject Juventus’ opening bid of €15m for midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Details of the offer were reported by L’Equipe, not long after the Italian Press suggested Juve were eyeing Matuidi as a serious alternative to Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi.

However, Calciomercato.com claims that while it will be knocked back, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi will want to hear from the Frenchman directly, to see whether he will express a desire to leave Parc des Princes.

Only then will the Ligue 1 giants agree to discuss the 30-year-old’s departure with the Bianconeri.