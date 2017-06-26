Barca prepare €70m Verratti offer

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona are reportedly ready to present Paris Saint-Germain with their first offer of €70m for Italy midfielder Marco Verratti.

AS cites sources close to PSG that suggest the offer is “imminent” and could be with the French club on Monday.

The newspaper adds the bid will not only prove Barca’s intent but also apply pressure on the Parisians, who are holding out for over €80m.

Verratti appears to have his heart set on a transfer to the Blaugrana, amidst speculation that he has rejected a €12m salary from PSG and is considering whether to skip his club’s preseason.